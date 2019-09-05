Deichmann leads Midland to 4-1 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Greg Deichmann hit two home runs as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-1 on Thursday.

Up 2-0 in the sixth, Midland added to its lead when Deichmann hit a two-run home run.

Amarillo answered in the bottom of the inning when Edward Olivares hit a solo home run to get within three.

Midland right-hander Kyle Friedrichs (7-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jacob Nix (0-1) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after giving up two runs and six hits over five innings.