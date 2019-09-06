Milwaukee hosts Chicago in division matchup

Chicago Cubs (76-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-68, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (7-5, 3.70 ERA) Brewers: Zach Davies (8-7, 3.76 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central opponents Milwaukee and Chicago will square off on Friday.

The Brewers are 34-30 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 217 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 43, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Cubs are 31-26 in division games. Chicago has hit 219 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Kyle Schwarber leads them with 34, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats. The Cubs won the last meeting 10-5. Jose Quintana earned his 13th victory and Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Matt Albers registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 43 home runs and is slugging .665. Cory Spangenberg has nine hits and is batting .281 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Schwarber leads the Cubs with 34 home runs home runs and is slugging .525. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Keston Hiura: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (head).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (forearm), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Javier Baez: (thumb).