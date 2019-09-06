Adon hits walk-off double, Brooklyn beats Hudson Valley 4-3

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Ranfy Adon had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Brooklyn Cyclones beat the Hudson Valley Renegades 4-3 on Friday.

Yoel Romero scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Adon.

The Cyclones tied the game 3-3 when Jake Mangum scored on an error in the fourth.

Adon homered and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andrew Edwards (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eleardo Cabrera (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Brooklyn improved to 8-3 against Hudson Valley this season.