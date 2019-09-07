Hill hits walk-off single in 10th, Wilmington beats Salem 5-4

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Tyler Hill hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks beat the Salem Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday. With the loss, the Red Sox snapped a five-game winning streak.

Ricky Aracena scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Blue Rocks scored four runs in the eighth before Salem answered with three in the next half-inning to tie the game 4-4.

Wilmington starter Austin Cox struck out eight while allowing seven hits over six scoreless innings. Andrew Beckwith (4-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Logan Browning (2-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Kyle Kasser singled three times in the win.

Grant Williams doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Red Sox.