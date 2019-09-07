Smith’s homer leads Jackson to 6-5 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Pavin Smith hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 6-5 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday.

The home run by Smith capped a four-run inning and gave the Generals a 6-2 lead after Camden Duzenack hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

Montgomery cut the deficit to 6-5 when Brett Sullivan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Miles Mastrobuoni in the ninth inning.

Starter Emilio Vargas (6-3) got the win while Tommy Romero (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lucius Fox had a pair of hits for the Biscuits. Sullivan homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.