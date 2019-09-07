Alabama State needs late comeback to top Tuskegee, 38-31

Duran Bell broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run to tie the game and KHA'Darris Davis connected with Michael Jefferson on an 82-yard touchdown pass to lift Alabama State to a 38-31 come-from-behind win over Division II Tuskegee in its home opener Saturday.

The Hornets (1-1) have now played Tuskegee in back-to-back seasons and each game was close. Alabama State pulled out a 26-20 win in overtime last year. The teams have played 102 times and the Golden Tigers lead the series 62-36-3.

Davis and Jefferson connected on three touchdowns, each one longer than the next. Davis hit Jefferson with a 19-yard stroke as time expired in the first quarter, then hit him from 43 yards out early in the second quarter to put the Hornets up, 14-7.

Taurean Taylor scored on a pair of second-quarter runs to put Tuskegee up, 21-20 at intermission.

Hunter Hanson kicked a 43-yard field goal to cut Alabama State's deficit to a point, 24-23 midway through the third quarter, but Devarens Valcin returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to put Tuskegee up, 31-23.

Bell broke loose from midfield and scored, then punched in for the two-point conversion to tie the game with 6:41 left in the third quarter.

Davis completed 20 of 30 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. Bell finished with nine carries for 63 yards.