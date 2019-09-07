Duffey, Alcorn State run past Mississippi College, 45-7

Niko Duffey ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third as Alcorn State cruised past Division II Mississippi College, 45-7, in the Braves home opener Saturday night.

Prior to kickoff, Alcorn State honored members of its 1969 championship team that was crowned Black National Champions and Southwestern Conference champions while posting an 8-0-1 record.

Alcorn State (1-1) now has won 11 straight home openers.

Alcorn State rolled to 324 yards rushing, with Duffey leading the way with 138 yards on 13 carries.

Duffey opened the scoring by capping a seven-play, 64-yard opening drive with a 29-yard run. After Jonathon Bolton's short run for a score Duffey raced 45 yards to make it 21-0 after one quarter. Duffey's 26-yard touchdown catch from Noah Johnson capped the Braves' scoring.

DeAnte' Smith-Moore hit Rondell Cole with a 10-yard pass with 2:43 left for Mississippi College's lone touchdown.