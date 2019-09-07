DII-member Truman St. takes down Drake 10-7

Lawrence Woods' 87-yard kickoff return to start the second half helped propel Division II-level Truman State past Drake 10-7 on Saturday.

Despite their Division II status, the Bulldogs have a history of playing Drake (0-2) tough in the six times the programs have met. The last time the teams played was in 2014 at Drake Stadium. Drake needed overtime to win it after Conley Wilkins dove into the end zone to make it 13-7 on the first possession of the extra session. It was the first game between the two teams since 2002, and it snapped Truman State's two-game winning streak.

On Saturday, Woods' return gave Truman State a 10-0 lead. Later, Ian Corwin completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Drew Lauer to trim the deficit after a six-play, 68-yard drive in a little more than 2½ minutes.

Truman State proceeded to hold Drake to just 76 yards of offense over its next four drives to end the game.

Corwin threw for 205 yards and was sacked five times.