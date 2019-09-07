Arkansas Pine Bluff routs Alabama A&M in SWAC opener

Skyler Perry threw three touchdown passes and his backup Shannon Patrick tossed three more as Arkansas Pine Bluff scored 35 unanswered points to beat Alabama A&M 52-34 on Saturday in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.

Perry opened the scoring with a 59-yard TD toss to Harry Ballard III on the Golden Lions' first possession, but Aqeel Glass drove Alabama A&M 68 yards in four plays, connecting with Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim from 9 yards out to forge a tie. Zack Piwniczka kicked a 30-yard field goal to put the Golden Lions (1-1, 1-0) up 10-7, but the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1) used a 17-yard TD run by Jordan Bentley to take a 14-10 lead. Patrick gave Pine Bluff the lead for good when he hooked up with Tyrin Ralph for a 28-yard score and a 17-14 lead.

Perry hit Jeremy Brown for an 8-yard TD in the second quarter and Patrick added a 49-yard scoring strike to Ballard to make it 31-14 at halftime. Patrick connected with DeJuan Miller for a 27-yard score and Taeyler Porter ripped off a 53-yard TD run in the third quarter to end a 35-0 run, putting the Golden Lions up 45-14.

Keshawn Williams carried 20 times for a career-high 201 yards, while Porter finished with 117 yards on 18 totes for Pine Bluff. Patrick competed 9 of 14 passes for 196 yards, while Perry was 11-of-15 passing for 109 yards. Ballard hauled in four passes for 132 yards and three TDs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Glass completed 30 of 43 passes for 352 yards with two TDs and an interception for Alabama A&M. Bentley had 108 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.