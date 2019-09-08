Cotton hits walk-off single in 11th, Billings beats Missoula 5-4

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Quin Cotton hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Billings Mustangs topped the Missoula Osprey 5-4 on Saturday.

Caleb Van Blake scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Ranser Amador.

After Missoula's Cesar Garcia hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th, Billings tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Victor Ruiz hit an RBI single, driving in TJ Hopkins.

Reliever Van Blake (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed one run and one hit over two innings. He also struck out two and walked one. Nick Marchese (3-3) allowed one run and got two outs in the Pioneer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tyler Callihan tripled and singled, also stealing a base in the win. Cotton doubled and singled, driving home two runs.

Kevin Watson homered and singled, also stealing a base for the Osprey.