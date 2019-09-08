Navas leads Sacramento to 5-3 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Carlos Navas threw five scoreless innings, leading the Sacramento River Cats over the Las Vegas Aviators in a 5-3 win on Saturday.

Navas (1-5) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one hit.

Sacramento went up 3-0 in the fifth after Zach Houchins hit a solo home run and Abiatal Avelino hit an RBI single.

After the teams traded runs in the sixth, the Aviators cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dustin Garneau hit an RBI double and Mark Payton scored on a groundout.

The River Cats tacked on another run in the ninth when Peter Maris hit a solo home run.

Grant Holmes (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out five in the Pacific Coast League game.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 13-7 against Sacramento this season.