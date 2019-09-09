Marlins host Brewers, look to build on Alcantara’s strong showing

Milwaukee Brewers (74-68, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (51-91, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jordan Lyles (10-8, 4.46 ERA) Marlins: Robert Dugger (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -187; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara went nine innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Marlins are 29-45 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .370, last in in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 31-37 away from home. Milwaukee has hit 222 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 44, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 20 home runs and is slugging .468. Starlin Castro is 16-for-41 with four doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 44 home runs and has 97 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 8-for-36 with a double, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 7-3, .229 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Mike Moustakas: (hand), Keston Hiura: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (head).