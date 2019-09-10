Tigers open 3-game series at home against Yankees

New York Yankees (95-50, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-100, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD Tigers: Edwin Jackson (3-9, 9.16 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts New York to begin a three game series.

The Tigers are 18-50 in home games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .291 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .347.

The Yankees are 42-28 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the team with a mark of .332.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 44 extra base hits and is batting .248. Victor Reyes is 16-for-35 with five doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 175 hits and is batting .326. Gary Sanchez is 6-for-22 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.91 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (leg), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).