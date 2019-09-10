Trenton beats Bowie 6-2

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Brandon Wagner scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 6-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday.

Wagner scored on the play to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a single by Angel Aguilar.

The Thunder later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Kellin Deglan hit a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Holder to secure the victory.

Stephen Tarpley (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Zach Muckenhirn (3-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.