Figueroa scores winning run, Mexico beats Quintana Roo 5-4 in walk-off finish

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Fabela and Carlos Figueroa scored the winning runs in the ninth inning, as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Tigres de Quintana Roo 5-4 on Tuesday.

Quintana Roo went up 4-0 early after Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Alex Robles hit a two-run single in the second. Mexico answered in the third inning when Figueroa scored on a double play.

Nathanael Santiago (5-2) got the win in relief while Juan Ramon Noriega (5-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Tigres squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. For the Tigres, Ruben Sosa doubled and singled twice.