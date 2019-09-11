Acosta, Ilarraza lead Tri-City to 6-0 win over Hillsboro

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Matthew Acosta hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Reinaldo Ilarraza went 1 for 2 as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Hillsboro Hops 6-0 on Tuesday.

The home run by Acosta scored Luke Becker to give the Dust Devils a 2-0 lead.

The Dust Devils later added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Kelvin Melean scored on an error, while Logan Driscoll hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Acosta in the sixth.

Wen-Hua Sung (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Hillsboro starter Marcos Tineo (6-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Hops were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Dust Devils' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.