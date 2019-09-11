Senzatela expected to start as Rockies host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (81-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-84, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (15-6, 3.40 ERA) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (8-10, 7.19 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals will take on the Rockies Wednesday.

The Rockies are 35-35 in home games. Colorado has slugged .451, good for fourth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .578 slugging percentage, including 75 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Cardinals are 35-37 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.83, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.25. The Rockies won the last meeting 2-1. Chi Chi Gonzalez notched his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Michael Wacha took his seventh loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 75 extra base hits and is batting .321. Arenado is 11-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .450. Marcell Ozuna is 5-for-37 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).