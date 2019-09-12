Hensley’s double leads Fayetteville to 2-1 win over Wilmington

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- David Hensley hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 2-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday.

The double by Hensley scored Chandler Taylor and Marty Costes and provided all the offense for Fayetteville.

In the top of the second, Wilmington grabbed the lead on a single by MJ Melendez that scored Kyle Kasser.

Fayetteville right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kris Bubic (7-5) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after giving up two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.