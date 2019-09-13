Thursday Sports in Brief

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL

DONGGUAN, China (AP) — The U.S. will leave the World Cup with its worst finish in a major international tournament, assured of finishing no better than seventh after falling to Serbia 94-89 in a consolation playoff game Thursday night.

The previous worst finish for a U.S. men's team in 45 tournament appearances was sixth at the 2002 world championships. The Americans — the top-ranked team in the world — will be either seventh or eighth in China, depending on the outcome of their consolation final Saturday.

Harrison Barnes scored 22 for the U.S., which got 18 from Kemba Walker and 16 from Khris Middleton.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 28 for Serbia, which ran out to a quick 25-point lead and handed the U.S. its second loss in two days. Vladimir Lucic scored 15 for Serbia, which will play for fifth place Saturday.

HORSE RACING

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert denied giving 2018 Triple Crown winning horse Justify a banned substance that caused a positive test prior to last year's Kentucky Derby and blamed the result on contaminated food.

Baffert said Thursday that he "unequivocally" rejects the implication he'd give Justify or any other horse scopolamine, which the colt tested positive for after winning the Santa Anita Derby in April 2018.

The New York Times reported Justify tested positive for the substance and that the California Horse Racing Board did not adequately investigate the matter. Justify was allowed to continue racing and won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th Triple Crown winner in history.

"Damn shame this great horse, connections and me have to be put through all this," Baffert said in a text message to The Associated Press. "It was obvious environmental contamination. It's been a known problem in California."

California Horse Racing Board equine medical director Rick Arthur told the AP that the amount of scopolamine in Justify's blood was "minuscule" and that he recommended based on his findings that the case not be prosecuted.

NEW YORK (AP) — Three horses died during the first two days of Belmont Park's fall season, mirroring the start and end of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.

According to the New York State Gaming Commission's equine database, two horses died last Friday, opening day. Royal Inheritance collapsed and died during training, and Passporttovictory was euthanized after being removed from a race. Both were trained by Jeremiah Englehart.

Mo Moxie was put down Saturday by a veterinarian after the horse flipped while jogging and fractured a leg on the Belmont training track. So far this year, 25 horses have died at Belmont and four at nearby Aqueduct.

NFL

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and will miss at least the team's game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

Coach Adam Gase says Thursday that Trevor Siemian will start in Darnold's place.

Gase says the team learned of Darnold's diagnosis Wednesday and he went to the second-year quarterback's home to personally deliver the news to him. The coach says Darnold's biggest concern is weight loss. Gase adds Darnold has already lost about 5 pounds.

Darnold missed practice Wednesday when the team sent him home because he was feeling ill. Team doctors later told him that antibiotics weren't working as quickly as expected, leading to the diagnosis.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dodson was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy Thursday, a day after the player reached an agreement with prosecutors to defer a domestic violence charge of disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior-fighting.

Dodson has agreed to enter a diversion program and must also meet other conditions to have the charge cleared from his record. He is scheduled to have a restitution hearing in November and has a sentencing hearing set for Sept. 14, 2020.

Separate charges of assault and property damage were dropped as part of the agreement.

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is ending his second major league season early to make sure he's prepared to resume his two-way career in 2020.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger and pitcher will miss the rest of the season to have surgery on his left kneecap, the team announced Thursday. Los Angeles (67-80) has been eliminated from playoff contention with 15 games left.

Ohtani will have surgery Friday on his bipartite patella, or a two-part kneecap that didn't fuse together at birth. The condition is rare, congenital and usually harmless.

But Ohtani began to feel occasional pain in his kneecap back in February during his early comeback from Tommy John surgery. The discomfort increased when he began throwing in the mid-80s recently in his rehab work, according to general manager Billy Eppler.

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners rookie Kyle Lewis has tied a major league record by hitting a home run in his first three games.

Lewis joined Trevor Story as the only players to accomplish the feat. Story connected in his first four games — totaling six homers in that span — for Colorado in 2016.

Lewis hit a solo drive in the fifth inning Thursday night against Cincinnati. He doubled and singled earlier in the game.

Called up Tuesday from Double-A Arkansas, Lewis got his first career hit that night when homered in the fifth inning for Seattle's first hit against the Reds' Trevor Bauer. On Wednesday, he homered in the seventh to end Sonny Gray's no-hit bid.

TENNIS

HONG KONG (AP) — Local organizers and the Women's Tennis Association say the Hong Kong Open has been postponed indefinitely due to widespread protests in recent months.

It was scheduled to be held from Oct. 5-13 on outdoor hard courts at Victoria Park.

In a statement Friday, tournament organizers said it would be put back "in light of the present situation" but did not give a new date for the event.

A summer of protest has rocked the region, led by campaigns against a proposed extradition law which would allow Hong Kong suspects to be sent to China for trial.

OLYMPICS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The leaders of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will introduce a five-year strategic plan to a world measured in four-year increments — as telling a sign as any about the challenges still facing America's Olympic leaders in the post-Larry Nassar landscape.

At their annual address to the USOPC Assembly on Thursday, CEO Sarah Hirshland and chairwoman Susanne Lyons spent ample time acknowledging the shortcomings of the USOPC that were exposed by the federation's handling of a series of sex-abuse cases — how they got there and what they're doing to fix it.

Among their most notable sound bites: "We don't have to wait for anyone else to make rules for us. We can best do that for ourselves," Lyons said, in what could be viewed as a thinly veiled brushback to Congress, which has proposed a bill that would reset the law that created the USOPC and, among other things, give lawmakers authority to fire Lyons and the rest of the board.

And Hirshland addressed the crux of the movement's troubles over the span of this sex-abuse scandal: "If our community is going to address the abuse crisis in this country, then we must start by believing those who tell us when it occurs," she said, drawing loud applause.

In years past, the applause lines at these events were about gold medals and world records, but this presentation, in front of about 300 people in a jam-packed conference room, had a different feel.

WINTER SPORTS

Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsled gold medalist for Canada and one of the top drivers in her sport's history, is planning to race for the U.S. this coming season and beyond.

Humphries has been seeking her release from Canada for several weeks, and it still has not been received. She is marrying former U.S. men's bobsledder Travis Armbruster on Saturday, and that would allow her to represent the U.S. in competition — provided she is released by Canada.

Humphries has been estranged from the Canadian bobsled program for more than a year after filing harassment and abuse claims. She did not race last season and hasn't competed in a major international race since winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

"They have not provided me a safe place to come back to compete," Humphries said.