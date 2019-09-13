Eastern Conference-leader New York City FC and San Jose square off

San Jose Earthquakes (13-11-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (15-5-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes face the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, New York City FC.

New York City FC is 9-1-5 at home. New York City FC is fourth in the league giving up only 36 goals.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Earthquakes are 3-8-3 in road games. San Jose is 2-7-2 when it scores only one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxi Moralez leads New York City FC with 11 assists. Heber has six goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Chris Wondolowski leads San Jose with 13 goals. Vako Qazaishvili has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 7-2-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.4 assists, six shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

San Jose: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 8.1 shots on goal and 8.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Heber (injured), Maxi Moralez, James Sands (injured), Joe Scally (injured), Justin Haak.

San Jose: Jackson Yueill, Marcos Lopez, Gilbert Fuentes.