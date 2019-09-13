Houston visits Vancouver on 4-game road slide

Houston Dynamo (10-15-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-15-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Vancouver looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

The Whitecaps are 4-10-5 in Western Conference games. Vancouver is 1-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The Dynamo are 5-9-4 against conference opponents. Houston is 0-5-3 when it records only one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Houston won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordy Reyna leads Vancouver with seven goals. Jake Nerwinski has one goal over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Mauro Manotas has 12 goals and six assists for Houston. Christian Ramirez has two goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 2-7-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.5 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Houston: 2-7-1, averaging 1.1 goals, one assist, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Jasser Khemiri (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Victor Giro (injured).

Houston: Maynor Figueroa, Alberth Elis, Jose Bizama, A.J. DeLaGarza (injured), Darwin Ceren.