Arenado, Story power Rockies past Padres, 10-8

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run, next to San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

Nolan Arenado hit his 40th home run and Trevor Story connected twice to lead the Colorado Rockies past the San Diego Padres 10-8 on Friday night.

Jeff Hoffman (2-6) got his first victory since May 29 against Arizona, allowing four runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Arenado's two-run shot in the first inning made him the second player in club history to hit 40 or more homers in three different seasons. Vinny Castilla hit a career-high 46 in 1998 to cap a three-year run of 40 or more.

Story and Garrett Hampson hit back-to-back shots in a five-run fourth to make it 8-2, but the Padres sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth to get within one.

Story hit a solo homer in the sixth, his 32nd, to make it 9-7. San Diego scored in the seventh and the Rockies added a run in the eighth.

Austin Hedges hit a two-run homer, his 11th, in the second for the Padres.

San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi (10-8) was roughed up for eight runs on nine hits through 3 2/3 innings. He left in the fourth after Story and Hampson homered.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Hunter Renfroe remained out with a right ankle injury that has limited him to one appearance and no starts since Sept. 4. Manager Andy Green said Renfroe had hoped to play in this series. "Been a slow process, he's frustrated not being able to play here," Green said.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (left groin strain) is scheduled to throw his third bullpen since going on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 22. Trainer Keith Dugger said Freeland would throw two simulated innings.

DAHL DONE

Colorado outfielder David Dahl was putting together a solid season when a high right ankle sprain on Aug. 2 landed him on the IL. Manager Bud Black confirmed Friday that Dahl won't be back this season.

The 25-year-old Dahl has dealt with injuries throughout his career, including one to his rib that cost him all of 2017. He finished 2019 hitting .302 with 15 home runs in a career-high 100 games and was named to his first All-Star Game.

"The numbers speak for themselves. I wish it could've been through the end of the year and it really could've been something," Black said. "But that's a lot to build on. That was a very solid year."

UP NEXT

Padres LHP Eric Lauer (8-8, 4.41 ERA) will face RHP Peter Lambert (2-6, 6.86) on Saturday night. Lauer has a 19.73 ERA in three career starts at Coors Field, and Lambert is looking for his first win in his last 16 starts.