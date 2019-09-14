Nani scores twice, Orlando City draws New England 3-3

Nani notched a pair of goals for Orlando City against the New England Revolution in a 3-3 draw Saturday.

Tesho Akindele put New England (10-10-10) on top 1-0 with an own goal in the 15th minute. Nani tied the game for Orlando City (9-13-9) at 1-1 in the 22nd minute with a header nine yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Mauricio Pereyra.

Cristian Penilla gave New England a 2-1 advantage in the 35th minute on a shot 15 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Carles Gil. Gustavo Bou put New England up 3-1 in the 41st minute on a shot 18 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Gil.

Dom Dwyer narrowed the gap for Orlando City in the 47th minute on a header 17 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Nani. Nani tied it at 3-3 for Orlando City in the 54th minute with a shot 17 yards out from the edge of the box.

Orlando City outshot the Revolution nine to seven, with six shots on goal to five for New England.

Orlando City drew seven corner kicks, committed 15 fouls and was given three yellow cards. New England drew five corner kicks, committed nine fouls and was given one yellow card.