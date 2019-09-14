Bentley’s 3 TDs spark Alabama A&M 31-24 come-from-behind win

Jordan Bentley accounted for three touchdowns as Alabama A&M scored all its points in the second half to rally past North Alabama 31-24 Saturday night, beating the Jaguars for the first time since 1987.

North Alabama (1-2) led 18-0 after a half, but was held to a pair of Joe Gurley field goals after that along with two punts and a fumble.

Alabama A&M put together three Bentley touchdowns in the third quarter, including runs of 6 and 3 yards. Bentley also caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Aqeel Glass to tie the game at 21-21 as the quarter ended. He racked up 126 yards rushing and 37 more receiving.

Glass, 18-34-186 yards, opened the final period with a 23-yard TD play to Anthony Howard.

It was the Bulldogs (2-1) snapped a nine-game North Alabama win streak in the series.

Christian Lopez threw for 247 yards for North Alabama, but was sacked four times. Terence Humphrey rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown.