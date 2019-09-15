Sports
Tolbert, Henry lift Idaho Falls over Ogden in a 10-8 slugfest
OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Tyler Tolbert doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Ogden Raptors 10-8 on Sunday.
Isaiah Henry homered and doubled with two runs for Idaho Falls.
Down 9-5 in the sixth, Ogden cut into the lead when Sauryn Lao and Marco Hernandez scored on an error, and Zac Ching scored on a single.
Idaho Falls answered in the top of the next frame when Henry hit a solo home run.
Derrick Adams (4-1) got the win in relief while Ogden starter Elio Serrano (5-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
The nine extra-base hits for Idaho Falls included a season-high eight doubles.
