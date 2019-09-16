Padres look to break 4-game losing streak against Brewers

San Diego Padres (68-81, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (80-69, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Garrett Richards (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Zach Davies (9-7, 3.77 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Brewers are 43-31 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 232 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Padres are 33-41 on the road. San Diego is hitting a collective .242 this season, led by Eric Hosmer with an average of .277.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 76 extra base hits and is batting .329. Yasmani Grandal is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .463. Wil Myers is 15-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .239 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Manny Pina: (head).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Hunter Renfroe: (ankle), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).