Milwaukee puts win streak on the line against San Diego

San Diego Padres (68-83, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-69, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-5, 4.07 ERA) Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-6, 3.84 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Brewers are 45-31 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 235 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 33-43 away from home. San Diego has slugged .416 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a .505 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 32 home runs. The Brewers won the last meeting 3-1. Matt Albers earned his eighth victory and Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Matt Strahm registered his ninth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 44 home runs and is batting .329. Mike Moustakas is 7-for-24 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 32 home runs home runs and is slugging .505. Luis Urias has 13 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .230 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Manny Pina: (head).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Wil Myers: (undisclosed), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).