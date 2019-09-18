All Blacks choose Barrett, Mo’unga for World Cup opener

Defending champion New Zealand has stuck with a dual playmaker model, selecting Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf and Beauden Barrett at fullback for their Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa on Saturday.

Barrett's selection and the retention of young wingers Sevu Reece and George Bridge means there is no place in the starting lineup for backline veteran Ben Smith who was included on the bench alongside center Sonny Bill Williams.

Ryan Crotty will return from injury at inside center in a midfield partnership with Anton-Lienert Brown.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (captain), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Shannon Frizell, T.J. Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Ben Smith.