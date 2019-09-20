Oakland hosts Texas after Bailey’s strong performance

Texas Rangers (74-79, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (92-61, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (13-9, 3.33 ERA) Athletics: Mike Fiers (14-4, 4.09 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Homer Bailey. Bailey pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Athletics are 39-28 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 246 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Matt Olson leads the team with 35, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Rangers are 32-41 against teams from the AL West. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .363.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 87 RBIs and is batting .283. Sean Murphy has 10 hits and is batting .400 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 27 home runs and has 80 RBIs. Ronald Guzman is 8-for-26 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .258 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (forearm), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).