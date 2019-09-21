Akers, Hornibrook lead Florida St. past Louisville

Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) passes underneath to running back Cam Akers (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Cam Akers scored three touchdowns and Alex Hornibrook came off the bench and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as Florida State defeated Louisville 35-24 on Saturday.

Akers ran 29 times for 112 yards for Florida State (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had 522 offensive yards.

The Seminoles squandered a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Louisville's Malik Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cardinals were able to storm back for a short-lived fourth-quarter lead.

Hornibrook put the Seminoles ahead for good, 28-24, on a touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 7:25 left in the game.

Cunningham completed 16 of 27 passes for a career-high 286 yards but Louisville (2-2, 0-1) missed out on its first ACC win since 2017.

Florida State lost quarterback James Blackman to injury in the third quarter. Hornibrook, who had a first-quarter touchdown pass, stepped in and completed 15 of 20 passes for 255 yards.

Ricky Aguayo missed field-goal attempts from 51, 47 and 41 for the Seminoles.

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts Boston College on Oct. 5.

Florida State hosts NC State on Saturday.

