Smith scores in 85th minute to lead Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids defender Tommy Smith, left, and Sporting Kansas City forward Krisztian Nemeth chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Kansas City, Kan. AP Photo

Tommy Smith scored in the 85th minute and the Colorado Rapids notched a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Gerso Fernandes scored the first goal for Sporting Kansas City (10-14-7) in the third minute on a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box. Smith put Sporting Kansas City on top 2-0 with an own goal in the 14th minute.

Kei Kamara put Colorado (11-15-6) on the board in the 42nd minute on a shot 17 yards out from the edge of the box, assisted by Jack Price. Diego Rubio tied it at 2-2 for Colorado in the 76th minute with a shot 16 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Smith.

Smith sealed the victory for Colorado in the 85th minute on a header 19 yards out from the edge of the box, assisted by Price.

The Rapids outshot Sporting Kansas City 19 to 10, with eight shots on goal to two for Sporting Kansas City.

Colorado drew six corner kicks, committed 14 fouls and was given four yellow cards. Sporting Kansas City drew six corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow cards and one red card.

ATLANTA UNITED 3, EARTHQUAKES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Emerson Hyndman scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and Atlanta United defeated San Jose.

Justin Meram struck first for Atlanta United (17-11-3) in the fourth minute with a shot 19 yards out from the edge of the box. Brad Guzan put San Jose (13-13-5) on the scoreboard with an own goal in the 27th minute.

Emerson Hyndman gave Atlanta United a 2-1 advantage in the 90th minute with a shot 13 yards away from the left side of the box, assisted by Darlington Nagbe. Gonzalo Pity Martinez finished off the victory for Atlanta United in the second minute of second-half stoppage time with a shot 10 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Brandon Vazquez.

Atlanta United outshot the Earthquakes 18-2, with 12 shots on goal to two for San Jose.

Atlanta United drew five corner kicks, committed eight fouls and was given two yellow cards. San Jose drew four corner kicks, committed 15 fouls and was given three yellow cards and one red card.

WHITECAPS 1, CREW 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero scored on a header in the 94th minute and Vancouver tied Columbus.

The Whitecaps had given up an early goal and looked on the ropes until Montero's heroics. Left back Ali Adnan sent a cross into the box that a leaping Montero was able to direct into the net in the fourth minute of extra time.

Gyasi Zardes scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute for Columbus (9-15-8), which has never won a game at BC Place Stadium.

Columbus has one loss in its last 11 games (4-1-6). The Crew entered the match six points behind the New England Revolution in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Whitecaps (7-15-10) are 2-3-1 in their last six games and remain last in the Western Conference.

CINCINNATI 0, FIRE 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenneth Kronholm had three saves Chicago, which played Cincinnati to a scoreless draw.

The Fire (9-12-11) had 16 shots and Cincinnati (6-22-4) had 10. Cincinnati had three shots on goal and Chicago had one.

Cincinnati drew two corner kicks, committed 13 fouls and was given one yellow card. Chicago drew nine corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and was given two yellow cards.

REVOLUTION 0, REAL SALT LAKE 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner and Andrew Putna had three saves each and New England and Real Salt Lake came up scoreless.

The Revolution (10-10-11) outshot Real Salt Lake (14-12-5) 23 to 9. Both teams had three shots on goal.

New England drew seven corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card. Real Salt Lake drew just one corner kick, committed six fouls and was given one yellow card.

DYNAMO 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis and Christian Ramirez scored back-to-back goals in the second half to lead Houston past Orlando City.

Dom Dwyer gave Orlando City (9-14-9) a 1-0 advantage in the sixth minute on a header 11 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Mauricio Pereyra.

Elis tied the game for Houston (11-16-4) at 1-1 in the 70th minute on a header 12 yards away from the left side of the box, assisted by Ramirez.

Ramirez sealed the victory for Houston in the 73rd minute on a shot 10 yards away from the left side of the box, assisted by Mauro Manotas.

The Dynamo outshot Orlando City 15 to 7, with six shots on goal to three for Orlando City.

LOS ANGELES FC 1, TORONTO FC 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored a stoppage time goal to lift Los Angeles into a tie with Toronto.

Tsubasa Endoh gave Toronto (12-10-10) a 1-0 advantage in the 19th minute on a shot 12 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Jozy Altidore.

Vela tied it at 1-all for Los Angeles (19-4-8) on a penalty shot in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Los Angeles outshot Toronto 17 to 8, with five shots on goal to one for Toronto.

GALAXY 2, IMPACT 1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Uriel Antuna gave Los Angeles the lead in the 50th minute, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 27th goal of the season and Los Angeles beat Montreal.

Ibrahimovic gave Los Angeles (15-13-3) a 1-0 advantage in the 31st minute with a shot 9 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Antuna.

Lassi Lappalainen tied it for Montreal (11-17-4) at 1-1 in the 48th minute on a header 10 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Saphir Taider.

Antuna sealed the victory for Los Angeles in the 50th minute with a shot 11 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Ibrahimovic.