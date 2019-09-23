Panthers rule QB Newton out for Week 4 game against Texans

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. AP Photo

Carolina coach Ron Rivera says quarterback Cam Newton will miss his second straight game when the Panthers take on the Houston Texans because of a mid-foot sprain.

Kyle Allen, who threw four touchdown passes in Carolina's 38-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, will get this second start for the Panthers.

Rivera said Monday on the team's website that Newton needs more time to rest his foot and get better.

Newton originally hurt his foot in Carolina's third preseason game and then aggravated the injury a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.