Goldschmidt hits 2-run homer in return to Chase Field

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt connects for a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Paul Goldschmidt has hit a two-run homer in his return to Chase Field as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

The 32-year-old Goldschmidt spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks and was a fan favorite during his tenure. He hit .297 with 209 homers and 710 RBIs during his eight years in the desert, helping the franchise make the playoffs in 2011 and 2017.

The Diamondbacks honored Goldschmidt with a tribute video before the game that highlighted some of his best moments. He also got a big ovation before his first at-bat in the first inning, when he drew a walk.

In the third, he drove a changeup from Alex Young over the right-center field fence for his 32nd homer of the year. It was also his 100th career homer at Chase Field, which is a stadium record.

Goldschmidt's homer gave the Cardinals a 4-1 lead.

He was traded during the offseason for catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Luke Weaver, infielder Andy Young and a draft pick.