Duffy scheduled to start for Kansas City against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (96-61, first in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (57-100, fourth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (10-10, 3.55 ERA) Royals: Danny Duffy (6-6, 4.30 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Royals Tuesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Royals are 29-47 in home games. The Kansas City pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jakob Junis leads them with a mark of 8.4.

The Braves are 46-30 on the road. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a mark of .379.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 45 home runs and is batting .258. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-46 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 73 extra base hits and is slugging .501. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 9-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .260 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jakob Junis: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Nick Dini: (shoulder).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).