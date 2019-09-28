San Jose faces Seattle, looks to break 4-game losing streak

Seattle Sounders FC (14-10-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (13-14-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose looks to break a four-game losing streak when it plays Seattle.

The Earthquakes are 9-8-3 in conference matchups. San Jose is 3-7-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The Sounders are 7-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 5-2-2 when it scores two goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Wondolowski has 14 goals and one assist for San Jose. Magnus Eriksson has two goals over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Jordan Morris has nine goals and five assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has three goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, one assist, 6.2 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Seattle: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.

Seattle: Jonathan Campbell (injured), Will Bruin (injured).