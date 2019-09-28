Sanchez scores but is sent off in Inter’s 3-1 win at Samp

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Spal, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Alessandro Di Marco

SOLO GOAL

Alejandro "Papu" Gomez scored twice, including a stunning solo effort, to set Atalanta up for a 4-1 win at Sassuolo.

Gomez scored his first in the sixth minute. He picked up the ball in midfield and shrugged off a tackle before threading the ball through the legs of Sassuolo defender Jeremy Toljan, racing into the penalty area and firing into the roof of the net.

Gomez doubled his tally either side of goals from Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata as the match was all but decided by halftime.

Grégoire Defrel netted a consolation for Sassuolo after the break.

Atalanta hosts Shakhtar Donetsk in its first ever home match in the Champions League on Tuesday, although it is hosting its European matches at San Siro this season.