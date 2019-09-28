UT Martin rides fast start to 40-7 win over Murray State

John Bachus III threw for one touchdown and ran for another to stake Tennessee-Martin to a 24-0 first-half lead en route to a 40-7 win over Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both schools Saturday night.

After losing back-to-back games on the road to No. 11 Florida and Southern Illinois and coming off a bye week, the Skyhawks scored early on a 7-yard run by Terry Williams. Bachus hit Lamarcus Young for a 47-yard score and, following a Ryan Courtright 27-yard field goal, scored from a yard out to make it 24-0 with 6:11 to go in the first half.

Preston Rice fired 28 yards to Rodney Castille to cut the Murray State deficit to 24-7 at intermission, but the Racers were shutout in the second half.

Bachus completed 26 of 40 passes for 312 yards. Peyton Logan carried 14 times for 95 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown run in the second half for UT Martin (2-2, 1-0).

Rice was 17 of 29 for 250 yards passing and a touchdown for Murray State (2-3, 0-1).