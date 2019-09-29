Twins ride 6-game win streak into matchup with Royals

Minnesota Twins (101-60, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-103, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (10-7, 5.13 ERA) Royals: Jorge Lopez (4-9, 6.35 ERA)

LINE: Twins -188; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Royals are 30-45 against opponents from the AL Central. Kansas City's lineup has 161 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads them with 47 homers.

The Twins are 50-25 against teams from the AL Central. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .311. The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Tyler Duffey earned his fifth victory and Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Jacob Barnes took his fifth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 206 hits and is batting .303. Soler is 13-for-35 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 187 hits and has 79 RBIs. Cruz has 15 hits and is batting .469 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .262 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jakob Junis: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (hamstring), Sam Dyson: (shoulder), Max Kepler: (shoulder), Marwin Gonzalez: (oblique), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Luis Arraez: (ankle), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).