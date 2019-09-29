The Latest: Rookie Haskins takes over at QB for Redskins

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey covers a Tennessee Titans player during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars have no idea what's next for disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If the past is any indication, it's sure to include something out of the ordinary. AP Photo

The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):

2:10 p.m.

The Washington Redskins have made the move to quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. at quarterback.

The first-round draft pick from Ohio State came into the game midway through the second quarter with Washington behind 14-0 against the New York Giants.

He entered after Quinton Dunbar picked off Daniel Jones for the second time and gave Washington the ball at the Giants 37.

Starter Case Keenum was 6 for 11 for 37 yards.

— Tom Canavan in East Rutherford, New Jersey

2 p.m

Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ejected after making a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

Doyle picked up the first down with a 5-yard reception on third-and-4. Burfict was called for a personal foul for leading with his helmet and was ejected following a replay review.

Burfict has a history of on-field infractions. Burfict had 11 fines and suspensions in seven seasons with Cincinnati.

— Michael Marot in Indianapolis

1:55 p.m.

The showdown between the AFC East's two undefeated teams has begun as a lop-sided affair in favor of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots lead Buffalo 13-0 after a first quarter in which Bills starter Josh Allen has thrown two interceptions and Matthew Slater returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Allen's first interception was to Devin McCourty, which led to Brandon Bolden scoring on a four-yard run.

Buffalo's next drive ended with J.C. Jackson being untouched and blocking Corey Bojorquez's punt. Slater recovered and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown.

The Bills fourth drive ended with Jackson intercepting Allen.

— John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York

1:50 p.m.

The Oakland Raiders entered Sunday's game with only two scores on their previous 18 drives.

They've already scored on three touchdowns on four possessions at Indianapolis — including TDs on back-to-back offensive plays.

After Derek Carr opened the game with an 18-yard TD pass to Foster Moreau, Trevor Davis scored on a 60-yard TD run and Carr threw his second TD pass of the game early in the second quarter — a 19-yarder to Tyrell Williams, who has now caught a TD pass in each of the Raiders' first four games. That's the longest streak for TD catches for a Raiders player since Tim Brown had a five-gamer in 2001.

Oakland is trying to snap a three-game losing streak in the Colts' series.

— Michael Marot in Indianapolis

1:35 p.m.

So far the Detroit Lions look very much like they belong in this matchup of undefeated teams.

Matthew Stafford threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to rookie T.J. Hockenson to give the Lions a 10-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with 3:05 left in the first quarter.

Detroit also kicked a short field goal on its first drive and forced the Chiefs to try a field goal of their own, which was missed.

The Lions made it through their first three games with a tie and two victories, setting up this matchup with the powerful Chiefs.

— Noah Trister reporting from Detroit.

1:20 p.m.

New England Patriots quarterback Devin McCourty has matched a team record by extending his interception streak to a fourth consecutive game.

McCourty made a leaping catch to pick off Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on his deep pass into double coverage over the middle and intended for John Brown to end the Bills' first drive.

McCourty matched the record set by Mike Haynes in 1976.

The Patriots took over at the 50 and needed seven plays to open the scoring on Brandon Bolden's 4-yard run.

— John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York

1:15 p.m.

The Oakland Raiders got off to another fast start.

The Raiders received the opening kickoff for the third time in four games this season and have turned all three of those into scores. Derek Carr found rookie tight end Foster Moreau for an 18-yard TD pass to give Oakland a 7-0 lead at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Oakland also scored a TD on the opening drive of the first game against Denver and got a field goal in Week 2 against Kansas City. The Raiders haven't had nearly as much success after that as they had one 17-drive stretch that led to only one score before adding a garbage time TD at Minnesota last week.

12:50 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will decide whether or not to activate cornerback Jalen Ramsey after warm-ups today in Denver.

Ramsey requested a trade two weeks ago and missed practice all week, first with an illness, then because of a back injury and finally to travel to his hometown of Nashville for the birth of his second child.

Ramsey rejoined his teammates in Jacksonville and flew with the team to Denver on Saturday.

Ramsey hasn't missed a game or a start in four NFL seasons.

If Ramsey doesn't play, second-year pro Tre Herndon would replace him in the starting lineup.

— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

12 p.m.

Three important early-season divisional matchups highlight Week 4 of the NFL schedule.

Undefeated after three games, the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Tom Brady pretty much has owned the Bills throughout his two decades as New England's quarterback, with his 30 career wins the most by an NFL quarterback against one opponent. Brady's 15 wins at Orchard Park, New York, rank fourth among all QBs, and four shy of Drew Bledsoe, who had four wins with the Patriots and 14 with the Bills.

Baltimore (2-1) hosts Cleveland (1-2) in the AFC North, where the other two members, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, each are 0-3 and meet Monday night. So the Ravens could take strong control of the division by winning.

Minnesota is at Chicago in the NFC North. Both are 2-1 in what is shaping up as the league's best sector. Both already have lost to Green Bay,

Other intradivision games have Seattle at Arizona and Washington at the New York Giants.