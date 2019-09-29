Leicester routs Newcastle 5-0 to go 3rd in Premier League

Leicester's Ricardo Pereira celebrates after scoring the opening goal under heavy rain during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. AP Photo

Leicester climbed to third in the Premier League by routing 10-man Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday with Jamie Vardy bagging a second-half brace.

Leicester was on top from the moment Ricardo Pereira opened the scoring after 16 minutes and Isaac Hayden's red card on the stroke of halftime led to a miserable second half for Steve Bruce's struggling Magpies.

Vardy found the net either side of Paul Dummett's own-goal, before Wilfred Ndidi struck late on as Leicester claimed its fourth win from the last five league matches, losing only against Manchester United.

The Foxes are a contender to break into the top-six this season and were ruthless against the only team to defeat them at home since Brendan Rodgers took charge in February.

American defender DeAndre Yedlin made his first appearance for Newcastle since April after undergoing groin surgery, coming on in the 74th minute.