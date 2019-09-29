Rapids keep hopes alive with 3-0 win over FC Dallas

Jack Price scored his first goal of the season, Tim Howard had his fifth shutout with three saves and the Colorado Rapids kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over FC Dallas on Sunday.

Colorado (12-15-6) remained three points behind Dallas (12-12-9), which holds the final playoff spot — one point up on San Jose with one game remaining.

Price, dribbling unimpeded down the pitch, sent a low bender from distance into the corner.

That stood until Diego Rubio's free kick, which he sent through the wall after a take shot by Price. Rubio's 11th goal game in the fourth minute of stoppage time in the first half.

Kei Kamara, thwarted on a penalty kick in the first half, sealed it in the 72nd with a give-and-go for a close-range 13th goal on the season.

Dallas keeper Jesse Gonzalez made seven saves.