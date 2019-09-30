Barrett, Barrett and Barrett for All Blacks against Canada

The Barretts will become the second trio of brothers to appear at a Rugby World Cup in a New Zealand starting lineup with 11 changes for the game against Canada on Wednesday in Oita.

Scott, at lock, and Beauden, at fullback, kept their starting spots on Monday after beating South Africa 23-13 in Yokohama nine days ago. Their brother Jordie starts on the right wing.

Scott and Jordie came off the bench to join Beauden in an All Blacks match for the first time in 2017 against Samoa. They also appeared that year against the British and Irish Lions in the third test. They made their first start together last year against France.

The Vunipolas in 1995 for Tonga were the first trio of brothers to make a Rugby World Cup. Elisi and Manu Vunipola started against France, and Fe'ao came off the bench to become the first trio to play in the same game. Four days later, they all started against Scotland.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

New Zealand has two Pool B games in five days, with Namibia on Sunday in Tokyo, so coach Steve Hansen said everyone in the 31-man squad was going to play. Captain and No. 8 Kieran Read and flyhalf Richie Mo'unga were the only other All Blacks making a second straight start.

The All Blacks will meet Canada for the first time since the 2011 World Cup. Read, Sam Whitelock and Sonny Bill Williams survive from that game, won 79-15.

"Canada are a proud nation who are led by Tyler Ardron, a player who we respect and know very well from his time in New Zealand with the Chiefs," New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said. "We are sure his attitude of not taking a backward step will be reflected throughout the whole team.

"That means we need to impose ourselves on the game from the very start."

Canada lost its opener to Italy 48-7 last week, and names its team later Monday.

___

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Richie Mo'unga, TJ Perenara; Kieran Read (captain), Matt Todd, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Angus Ta'avao, Liam Coltman, Atu Moli. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Ardie Savea, Brad Weber, Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith.