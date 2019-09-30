Venus Williams, Simona Halep both lose at China Open

Former top-ranked players Venus Williams and Simona Halep both lost in the second round of the China Open on Monday.

Williams lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, who saved two match points in the final set to outlast the seven-time Grand Slam champion despite making 40 unforced errors in the match. She will next face the winner of seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova and Kristina Mladenovic in the round of 16.

Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, lost 6-2, 6-3 to unseeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrovam, who earned just her second career win against a top-10 opponent. Halep was playing on back-to-back days after defeating Sweden's Rebecca Peterson on Sunday. The Romanian has been nursing a back injury that forced her to retire at Wuhan last week.

"It was a tough one today. I didn't recover well after my first match, so it was very tough for me to play and she played really well," Halep said. "The injury from Wuhan, it's getting worse, so I have to go home and take an MRI ... take a break and do some treatment."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki hit seven aces as she cruised past American qualifier Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-3 in her opening match of the tournament. The former No. 1 will face another American, Christina McHale, in the second round.

In her first match since winning the U.S. Open, Canada's Bianca Andreescu ousted Aliaksandra Sasnovitch of Belarus 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

The fifth-seeded Andreescu broke her opponent six times and saved 12 of 16 break points for her 14th straight victory.

"I'm on a roll right now. Hopefully I can just keep it up because I think it gives me a lot of confidence," Andreescu said.

She will next play Elise Mertens in a repeat of the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

In the men's tournament, second-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-2, while fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 7-6 (7).