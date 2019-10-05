Wild visit the Avalanche for Western Conference showdown

Minnesota Wild (0-1-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (1-0-0, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference opponents Colorado and Minnesota face off.

Colorado went 22-20-8 in Western Conference action and 21-14-6 at home a season ago. The Avalanche averaged 32.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Minnesota went 23-22-5 in Western Conference action and 21-18-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wild scored 49 power play goals on 241 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Greg Pateryn: out (lower body).