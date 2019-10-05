Central Michigan rolls over Eastern Michigan 42-16

David Moore threw two scoring passes, Jonathan Ward caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and Central Michigan set season highs in total yards and rushing yards in beating Eastern Michigan 42-16 in Saturday's Mid-American Conference matchup.

The Chippewas (3-3, 2-1) had 589 total yards and 310 rushing yards, led by Ward's 132 yards on 12 carries, and held the Eagles to 285 yards, including 77 rushing.

Ward capped Central Michigan's opening drive with a 3-yard TD run and scored on a career-long 86-yard run in the third quarter.

Alonzo McCoy picked off a pass from Mike Glass III in the end zone and the Chippewas scored on Moore's 80-yard pass to Kalil Pimpleton on the next play. Moore, 15 of 24 for 279 yards, made it 21-3 on his 64-yard pass to Ward.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kobe Lewis scored on a 28-yard run in the third quarter and Tommy Lazzaro added a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth.

Central Michigan's Ryan Tice missed field goals of 50 and 44 yards before the Eagles (3-2, 0-1) got on the board with Chad Ryland's 42-yard first-quarter field goal.

Glass, 19 of 33 for 193 yards, scored on a 1-yard run and hit Mathew Sexton on a 5-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.