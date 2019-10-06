Winnipeg visits New York after shootout victory

Winnipeg Jets (1-1-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-1-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits New York after the Jets knocked off New Jersey 5-4 in a shootout.

New York went 48-27-7 overall with a 24-13-4 record at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Islanders recorded 11 shutouts last season while compiling a .925 save percentage.

Winnipeg went 47-30-5 overall and 22-18-1 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Jets recorded 458 assists on 270 total goals last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Islanders Injuries: Casey Cizikas: day to day (lower body).

Jets Injuries: Bryan Little: out (concussion).