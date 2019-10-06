Basilashvili tops Albot to reach Shanghai Masters 2nd round

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, the only seeded player to see first-round action at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, defeated Radu Albot of Moldova 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The 15th-seeded Basilashvili successfully challenged Albot's serve on four of eight break-point opportunities offered.

American Taylor Fritz appeared on the verge of winning a two tiebreak-set match, but was extended the distance before securing a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over Fernando Verdasco of Spain.

Portugal's Joao Sousa defeated Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in another first-round encounter.

Andy Murray, playing in Shanghai courtesy of a wildcard, will continue his comeback following hip resurfacing surgery earlier in the year by playing Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacious Londero on Monday night.

Murray made it to the quarterfinals at the China Open in Beijing last week.

The top eight seeds — defending champion Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov, and Roberto Bautista Agut — all received first-round byes.

U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with a left-wrist injury. Nadal is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Maria Francisca Perello, in two weeks.