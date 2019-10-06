Slavin scores in OT to lift Hurricanes past Lightning

Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) celebrates his winning overtime goal in an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates Andrei Svechnikov (37) of Russia, and Jordan Staal (11) in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. AP Photo

Jaccob Slavin scored at 1:53 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.

The Hurricanes improved to 3-0, overcoming third-period deficits and winning after regulation in each. Carolina won its opener over Montreal in a shootout on Thursday night, then beat Washington in overtime on Saturday night.

Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce and Erik Haula also scored for Carolina, and the Hurricanes held the Lightning to just two shots in the final two periods. Petr Mrazek made 10 saves for Carolina.

Tyler Johnson, Kevin Shattenkirk and Steven Stamkos scored in the first period for Tampa Bay, and former Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney made 40 saves.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hamilton tied it on a power play with 7:12 left in the third period.

Haula's power-play goal, off Hamilton rebound, cut it to 3-2 with 6:11 left in the second.

RED WINGS 4, STARS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored his career-high fourth goal with 53.3 seconds left, lifting Detroit past Dallas in its home opener.

Mantha also scored early in the third to put Detroit ahead, but Roope Hintz pulled Dallas even 33 seconds later with his second goal of the game.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 19 shots to help the Red Wings improve to 2-0.

Tyler Seguin also scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin made 29 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, JETS 1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Bailey, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored second-period goals and Thomas Greiss made 35 saves in New York's victory over Winnipeg.

Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York. Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg.