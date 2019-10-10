Colorado Avalanche face the Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins (3-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-0-0, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins.

Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall and 21-14-6 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche scored 258 total goals last season while averaging 3.2 per game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Boston finished 49-24-9 overall and 20-15-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Bruins scored 257 total goals last season averaging 3.1 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Avalanche Injuries: J.T. Compher: day to day (lower body).

Bruins Injuries: None listed.