Josh Johnson runs for 2 TDs, UL Monroe beats Texas State

Josh Johnson ran 22 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns to help UL Monroe beat Texas State 24-14 on Thursday night.

Caleb Evans led a 13-play, 86-yard drive capped by Austin Vaughn's 11-yard TD run to make it 24-14 with 1:46 left in the game. UL Monroe's Corey Straughter then intercepted Tyler Vitt's pass and the Warhawks (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) ran out the clock to seal the victory.

Evans completed 18 of 33 passes for 225 yards and an interception and ran eight times for 55 yards.

Johnson opened the scoring with a 1-yard run on the first drive of the game and made it 14-0 on an 8-yard carry early in the second quarter.

The Bobcats (2-4, 1-1) cut the deficit to 14-7 on Calvin Hill's TD run. Jared Porter kicked a 34-yard field goal to give UL Monroe a 17-7 lead before the half.

Vitt connected with Trevis Graham Jr. for a 62-yard TD pass late in the third quarter.